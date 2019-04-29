Shoofly Literary Magazine launches new magazine

By Ella Luzzi

Copy & Line Editor

On April 25, Shoofly Literary Magazine staff launched the 2019 magazine, the 15th edition since the club’s creation in 2004.

At 7 p.m., students, staff and family joined in the President’s Reception Room in MSU 250 to hear KU student poets and authors read their writing and see all the hard work the Shoofly staff has put in to create a professionally-bound, clean magazine.

Shoofly is a student-run literary magazine that publishes original pieces of writing written by KU students. Shoofly accepts poems, short stories and pieces of drama, but this year, only fiction and poetry were published.

This year, the magazine’s cover, designed by junior and communication design major Olivia Durr, is bee themed. Watercolor bees swarm around honeycombs and the names of the magazine’s contributors. These same images lined the interior pages.

The launch party began and ended with guests enjoying pizza, spring rolls and other finger-foods, catered by Aramark. Everyone took their seats a little after 7 p.m., and then, Professor Jeffrey Voccola, advisor of Shoofly, welcomed everyone.

Voccola recognized this year’s managing editors of Shoofly, as they played a key role in the creation of the magazine. Senior Nicole (Nickey) Seigerman was Head of Fiction, senior Tabitha Rea was Head of Poetry, junior Ella Luzzi was Head Copy Editor and sophomore Courtney Morstatt was Head of Fundraising. Following this, Voccola asked all the staff members and published writers in the room to stand up to be recognized.

In addition to taking a copy of the magazine upon walking in, students published were encouraged to sign up to read their poems or a part of their short story for the crowd. Senior Daniel Perez, a professional writing major, broke the ice by reading his poem “Peanut butter and jelly and jellybeans.”

Junior Zoey Adams, a professional writing major and staff member of Shoofly, had three of her poems published in Shoofly this year, and when asked about it, she said, “I’m grateful to be included in the magazine, especially after being on the other side of Shoofly this time around and taking part in the process.”

After everyone had read, Luzzi thanked the audience again before welcoming Seigerman and Rea back to the podium to introduce next year’s managing editors. Luzzi will once again be assuming the position of president and Head Copy Editor, junior Collin Stettler will be the vice president and Head of Fiction, Adams will be secretary and Head of Poetry, Morstatt will be treasurer and Head of PR and freshman Ellen Robinson will be parliamentarian and assistant Head of PR.

Lastly, for the first time in Shoofly’s history, graduation cords were given to the staff’s graduating seniors: Seigerman, Rea, Perez and Samantha Kilpatrick.

“It was so much fun listening to the writers read their pieces from the magazine,” Jaden DeFazio, junior and professional writing major, said. “The atmosphere was so relaxed, and it felt good to support other writers in celebrating their accomplishments.”

Call for submissions will open back up for the 2020 edition of the magazine in the fall. New copies of Shoofly Literary Magazine can be found floating around various buildings on the north side of campus, in various businesses on Main Street and, like always, in the English department office in Lytle Hall.