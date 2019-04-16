Listicle: Five plants that attract pollinators

By Emily Hynes

Copy & Line Editor

All flowers and plants are beautiful and unique in their own way, but some attract more pollinators than others. For those that don’t know, pollinators are bees, butterflies, moths, hummingbirds and small mammals that pollinate plants.

Pollinators are very important because they don’t just help our flowers grow; they also are essential for our crops. Pollinators help support healthy ecosystems, which clean the air, stabilize soils, protect from severe weather and support other wildlife.

Pollination is necessary for our ecosystem to be able to thrive, and without pollinators, humans will not survive. Currently, our pollinator population is declining due to factors such as habitat loss, pesticides, pollution and invasive species. By planting the following flowers, you can help save our pollinator population from decline.

Sunflowers: These are probably one of the most obvious flowers for pollinators. Sunflowers attract bees, and as a matter of fact, according to homeguides.com, the success of sunflowers depends solely on honeybees.

Oregano: If you plant oregano and allow the plant to flower, it will attract bees and hummingbirds.

Butterfly bush: As the name would suggest, butterfly bushes attract butterflies as well as hummingbirds.

Lavender: Not only is lavender good for our pollinator friends, but this plant also gives off a fragrance that will make your entire garden smell good.

Coneflower: Coneflowers are similar to daisies, and according to Home Depot’s garden club website, they are “guaranteed to draw bees and butterflies.”