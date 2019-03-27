Golden Bears record personal bests; qualify for PSACs in track & field

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

KU hosted the Last Chance Qualifier on Feb. 15 in which both the men’s and women’s track and field teams competed to allow athletes a chance to qualify and push themselves for the upcoming PSAC Championships.

The men’s team saw NCAA Provisional qualifying marks from Xavier Feliciano in the pole vault and EJ Umoh in the weight throw. For the women’s team, Ally Tama and Katie Seegert finished one-two in the pole vault, each earning an NCAA-Provisional mark of 3.65 meters, which ties for second all-time in program history.

For the women’s team, Kelly Groth managed to beat her personal best and previous school-record in the 55-meter by crossing the finish line in 7.22 minutes. Jerenita Sokan finished the 55-meter with a PSAC-time of 7.46 minutes and recorded a PR in the event.

Becca Hemingway jumped a top-10 height in school history with a PR in the long jump by clearing 5.56 meters. Hemingway also won the high jump with a PSAC-qualifying mark of 1.60 meters. Joanne Mason also found herself in the record books with a top-10 time in the 55-meter hurdles with a time of 8.47 minutes.

Ashley Petre finished second in the weight throw and recorded a PSAC-throw of 16.10, while Olivia Morano also finished top-five in the event and recorded a PSAC-mark of 14.79.

For the men’s team, Umoh passed his personal best in the weight throw by over three feet with a top throw of 59 feet and 7 inches. This throw moved Umoh up to second in the all-time list at KU. This same mark ties him for 24th best in all of NCAA Division II this season.

Feliciano cleared 15 feet 11 inches to claim first in the pole vault and landed him in the KU top 10 with the eighth-best mark in program history. David Awurumibe claimed the meet-best mark of 6 feet 4.75 inches in the high jump and tied him for 10th in the all-time list.

Da’Vante Parker (triple jump), Stanley Green (55-meter) and Jose Colon-Cruz (800-meter) were all winners in their respective events at the meet.

For KU as a whole, many athletes already qualified for PSACs in their events. During this meet, nine new qualifiers and 38 new personal bests came as a result and the Golden Bears look poised to compete in postseason events.