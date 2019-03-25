Firefly Bookstore and Essence Magazine co-host poetry reading

By Heather Gursky,

Arts and Entertainment Editor

On Feb. 25th, Essence Fine Arts and Literary Magazine joined Firefly Bookstore during their monthly, after-hours poetry reading. From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m., KU students and Kutztown residents took turns at the mic, sharing personal and favorited poetry.

Essence provided refreshments and baked goods for a requested donation along with newly designed buttons available for purchase. In addition, Firefly Bookstore contributed 25 percent of the store’s proceeds to the club.

Bonnie DeLong, a resident at Kutztown, was eager to be the club’s first customer. As a frequent visitor to the bookstore and participant at events, DeLong came to the reading to listen and enjoy the young, enthusiastic energy.

Essence’s vice president, David Mohamad, stepped up and took the mic first, breaking the ice. After that, a steady flow of writers made their way to the front for the rest of the night.

Even Firefly Bookstore owners, Matthew Williams and Rebecca Laincz, shared some poetry, choosing to read their favorite poetry from poets such as Allen Ginsberg. When asked what he enjoys most about these readings, Matt said, “The wide range of voices that I get to hear – some you would never expect – and how many people are here talking so passionately and so forthrightly. I mean, just brutally honest stuff about addiction and gender and identity and everything you can imagine.”

With that, he said that they have had such a supportive community. “Everybody is always so happy to, you know, share but also be that receptive group of people who listen too.”

Other upcoming events are Amy Impellizzeri’s “Why We Lie” book launch on Sunday, Mar. 10 and Cheri Dotterer’s “Handwriting Brain-Body DISconnect” book launch on Mar. 11. Also, watch out for special events in April in celebration of National Poetry Month.

Firefly also hosts weekly game nights on Fridays from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. and a writing group on Sunday afternoons from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for published and unpublished writers.

If you are interested in attending one of these events or simply interested in buying a book, stop by Firefly Bookstore on 271 West Main Street.