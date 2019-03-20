KU hosts legislative breakfast

By Donovan Levine

Assistant Freeform Editor

University, student and regional leaders came out on Friday, March 8, for a legislative breakfast in the Georgian Room of Old Main.

The KU council of trustees, SGB and deans participated, along with state and local legislators, in the two-hour event, catered by Aramark.

Sandra Green, former Kutztown mayor, gave an introductory address and was followed by KU President Dr. Kenneth Hawkinson, who discussed the historical relevance of Kutztown as both a university and the borough itself.

Hawkinson began with talking about Kutztown’s geography and how the university began 150 years prior.

“It was conveniently placed between the counties of Berks, Lehigh and Schuylkill. It was a place where travelers could rest, eat, share stories and reflect on their journeys with other travelers,” said Hawkinson. “Regional leaders were looking for such a crossroads to place a college, and it was determined that such a place existed in Kutztown. Leaders of all regions of Pennsylvania were having similar discussions.”

Afterward he spoke further on the values of the university community overall, saying they include integrity and strong character, and emphasizing the work students do is “not for praise, but for pride.”

Dr. Anne Zayaitz, vice president of academic affairs, spoke next on the new social media program KU introduced a year a half ago, being among only a handful of universities to do so. She then highlighted the details of the decision-making that occurred in starting up the new social media theory and strategy major.

“Once that program is approved, it takes some time. The development of courses, the development of ensuring that students are going to get all the pieces of a particular major, and in this case, a brand-new major,” Zayaitz said.

She made mention of the fact that most other colleges have not implemented similar programs, considering how new the idea is.

“It’s not as if there was a recipe. It wasn’t as if we could just go to another university and say we’ll just mirror what they do,” she added.

Next, Gerald Silberman, KU director of finance, followed with a financial status report, weighing in on the $65 million worth in renovations the university is currently working on as of 2019. Additionally, he described the growing scholarships and rewards programs KU is helping provide for its students.

The event concluded with a final oration from the KU Foundation, describing how their department advances the mission of the university by keeping alumni engaged and connected with their alma mater. The event ended with a send-off from Green.