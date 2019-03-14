KU wrestling earns share of PSAC D-II Dual Championship with win at Shippensburg

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The Golden Bear wrestling team wrapped up their regular season with a 37-3 victory at Shippensburg on Thursday, Feb. 14. This win allowed KU (14-1 overall) to claim their share of the 2018-19 PSAC Division II Dual Championship title.

In the first season with a new championship structure in the PSAC, which recognizes a Division I and Division II dual champion rather than a team champion based on the individual tournament-style, KU claimed their first conference team title in program history.

For the first time in league history, no team champion was determined from the PSAC Tournament held back in December. KU was named tri-champions with Pitt-Johnstown and Gannon as all three teams finished with identical 6-1 league records.

In Shippensburg, fourth-ranked Andrew Dunn Jr. recorded his 10th pin of the season at 285 lbs., and, sixth-ranked T.C. Warner notched a technical fall at 174. Both Joe Renne (125) and Connor Rogvich (165) had major decisions for KU.

Anthony Petril earned his 15th victory of the season with a 6-2 decision against Shippensburg at 141. 12th-ranked Chad Haegele extended his win streak to 17 matches with a 6-0 decision at 157 and Jake Jones would then earn himself a 4-0 win at 149.

Warner remained undefeated on the season at 12-0, notching a 17-0 technical fall against Shippensburg, while Jeff Reimel stayed undefeated as well (13-0) with a forfeit victory at 184.

KU’s 14 dual victories are its most since a school-record 17 in the 2009-10 season and tied for the fourth-most in program history.