Ricky Hicks and Taylor Thames named to Scholar-Athlete Team

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

Seniors Ricky Hicks and Taylor Thames represented the KU basketball programs by being named to the Lehigh Valley Small College Basketball Organization Scholar-Athlete Team for the second straight year. This was the fifth annual Scholar-Athlete Luncheon at DeSales University on Tuesday, Jan. 15.

Hicks is pursuing a major in finance while holding a 3.34 GPA. He’s been named to the Dean’s List twice and is a three-year PSAC Scholar-Athlete, as well as a member of the 2018 NABC Honors Court.

On the court, Hicks has taken the role of the starting point guard for the Golden Bears and has started 17-of-19 games this season. He is averaging a career-high 9.7 points per game, third on the team. His 2.1 assists-to-turnover ratio currently ranks fourth in the PSAC.

Thames is a sports management major and holds a 3.99 GPA, being named to the Dean’s List seven times in her time at KU.

Thames is one of only three Golden Bears to start all 18 games this season for the KU women’s basketball team. She currently ranks fourth on the team with 6.4 points per game, third with 37 assists and second with 26 steals on the season.