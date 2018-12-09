Women’s soccer team earn postseason accolades

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The KU women’s soccer team has racked up a string of accolades following the end of their season. Juniors Maddie Mohr and Jenna Bracken headline the team while both earned All-American recognition. The two of them now join a select group of only nine All-Americans all-time in program history for KU women’s soccer.

Mohr was the program’s first-ever First Team honoree following the 2017 season and she backed it up with a second First Team award in a row by the United Soccer Coaches NCAA DII list. She is now a three-time All-American after being named to the Third Team by D2CCA as a freshman. Mohr was also named to the 2018 All-Atlantic Region First Team, as well as the 2018 United Soccer Coaches NCAA DII All-Atlantic Region First Team.

In her three years playing for KU, Mohr has been named to the All-PSAC First Team all three seasons. Starting in all 20 games this season, she recorded three goals and one assist and was the key piece on both sides of the ball for KU. She ranks fifth in program history with 28 career goals and seventh with 64 career points.

Bracken has also earned herself a handful of awards for her outstanding season in goal for the Golden Bears. She was awarded Third Team All-American honors by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association after a career-best season. The PSAC Defensive Athlete of the Year was also named to the D2CCA All-Atlantic Region First Team and the 2018 United Soccer Coaches NCAA Division II All-Atlantic Region Second Team.

In her third year as a Golden Bear, Bracken became the program’s all-time leader in career wins and career shutouts. She finished the season with 32 career wins and 22 career shutouts. Leading the PSAC with a .918 save percentage, she was also second in the conference in both goals against average (.389) and shutouts (11).

Junior Emily Zwiercan was named to both the 2018 United Soccer Coaches NCAA DII All-Atlantic First Team and the D2CCA First Team. Zwiercan was last seasons’ D2CCA Player of the Year and is also a two-time All-PSAC First Teamer. Starting in all 20 games this season, she scored 11 goals, which was good for fourth in the PSAC. She now ranks fourth all-time at KU in career goals (30) and assists (18) and is tied for second with 78 points in her career.

Junior Kristina Miller claimed four postseason honors this season after being voted an All-PSAC First-Teamer, D2CCA All-Region First Teamer, CoSIDA Academic All-District and was also named to the 2018 United Soccer Coaches NCAA DII All-Atlantic Region First Team. Miller also started in all 20 games this season as the centerpiece of a KU defense this season that allowed the fewest goals in program history, as well as scoring a career-high three goals.

Senior Alyssa Ryan was also named to the 2018 United Soccer Coaches NCAA DII All-Atlantic Region Second Team as well as being an All-PSAC Second Teamer. Following her All-Atlantic Region Third Team performance last year, Ryan appeared in all 20 games this season and recorded three goals with two assists. In her four years of play as a Golden Bear, Ryan has appeared in 82 career games, which ties her for second in program history.

The Golden Bears finished their 2018 season with a record of 14-4-2 and qualified for both the PSAC and Atlantic Regional Tournaments.