Golden Bears defeats ESU soccer 2-1

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The Golden Bears soccer team was able to defeat ESU for the first time since the 2015 season. With a 2-1 victory, No. 8 KU claimed sole possession of first place of the PSAC standings and sees themselves two points ahead of No. 15 Bloomsburg University.

This win marks KU’s sixth win in a row, matching their previous winning streak earlier this season. Now standing at a record of 13-2, the Golden Bears were not only voted eighth nationally in the United Soccer Coaches Division II Poll, but they were also ranked first in the first NCAA Atlantic Regional Poll of the season. This poll is one of three that determines the field for the NCAA Tournament.

Starting off the game strong and early, KU scored the first goal in the fourth minute of the game. Senior Erica Monte Carlo sent a cross into the 18-yard box that freshman forward Gabby Kane took control of and beamed it right past the ESU goalie.

That goal was the second of the season and second in the last three games for Kane, totaling five points (two goals, one assist) in that same time frame.

Goal number two for the Golden Bears came minutes before the first half came to a wrap. Senior Alyssa Ryan sent the ball inside the six-yard box where junior Schyler Ackerman received the ball and passed to junior Maddie Mohr who knocked it into the goal. That goal was Mohr’s third of the season and gave the team a comfortable two-goal lead going into halftime.

Most of the first half was controlled by KU, holding most of their possession on their offensive third of the field.

ESU had all second half to formulate a comeback effort but it came up short, unable to knock in a goal until the final ten minutes of the game.

Junior goalie Jenna Bracken finished the game with seven saves. Bracken leads the entire Division II in save percentage with .942 and ranks first in the PSAC with .295 goals against average.

The Golden Bears look to continue their winning streak going forward to wrap up the season.