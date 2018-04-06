Opinion: Choose to participate in Alternative Spring Break

Heather Gursky

ASB, more commonly known as Alternative Spring Break, is a great way to give up your free time to help and impact others. Through these trips, students build teamwork skills, learn the history and culture of the area in which they are staying, and maybe pick up a new skill or two while doing community service.

During this past spring break, the Community Outreach Center, located in room 281 of the McFarland Student Union building, held their annual Habitat for Humanity trips. The first group, which consisted of five students, made their way to Athens, Ohio while the second group of four students took a lengthier drive to Moncks Corner, S.C.

The Ohio group made their way to the outskirts of the town where they worked on a foreclosed property. There, they helped hang drywall and re-side the exterior of the house. During the week a second group from the University of New Hampshire joined the KU students. Together the two groups were able to cover all four sides of the house with siding. Two out of three rooms, (plus the main hallway) were covered with drywall as well.

Ashley Davis, a senior at KU, said “My favorite part of the trip was knowing that what I was doing was helping out a family in need.” Davis also stated that she would do another Habitat trip in the future.

While staying in Ohio, the students were housed by the First United Methodist Church, who provided breakfasts and lunches. For dinner, the two groups were invited to other churches. At each dinner the students had a great time socializing with the hosts and listening to interesting stories about the town and its history.

In a brief questionnaire, Gloria Lopez, a senior at KU had said, “Sitting down at dinner with everyone at the end of the day was my favorite part.”

In South Carolina, the students stayed at Moncks Corner United Methodist Church, who also provided their meals.The worked on a new house where they helped put up vinyl siding. Yolany Gonzalez said, “The best thing that I have learned from this trip is how homes are built—it’s certainly not easy if there is no teamwork involved—and to use your measurements carefully.”

While at the site, the students were able to meet some of the neighbors whose houses were also built by Habitat for Humanity. Gonzalez also said in an interview, “It definitely felt good to do something different while helping someone have a home.”

Alternative Spring Break has not only taught these students new skills but has also given them experience and memories that they will share in the future. Many were so impacted that they would do another trip like this again.