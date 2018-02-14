Wrestling wraps season with win streak on senior night

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The Golden Bear wrestling team sent off their seniors in style with a win 7-of-10 matches in a 29-9 victory over Shippensburg. The win wrapped the season up on a seven-match winning streak for KU.

KU honored its three seniors on Saturday at Keystone Arena in a pre-match ceremony, featuring Cameron Scallo, Austin Petril and Ryan Appleby in this year’s senior class. Appleby was the only senior to wrestle in this match.

Appleby, who is nationally-ranked in DII, was able to win his final home match by a 6-2 decision. He will now move on to regionals with a five-match winning streak.

Anthony Petril, wrestling at 141, claimed his first pin of the season taking down Shippensburg which added to his six-straight wins. Mikey O’Brien scored a whole 17 points in just 1:58 in his 17-0 technical fall victory.

Austin Scrivani, Chad Heagele, Jeff Reimel and Christopher Crane all claimed victories in this match as well. Scrivani won with an 8-6 decision, Heagele won 6-2, Reimel claimed a 6-1 decision and moves on to regionals with a current six-win streak. Crane also claimed his sixth-straight win due to an injury default in the first period.

KU now takes a break before competing in Johnstown for regionals.