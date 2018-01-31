KU men’s basketball bounces back with win against Lock Haven

Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The Golden Bears continue to be undefeated at home this season after defeating Lock Haven 91-75 on Jan. 24.

Head coach Bernie Driscoll hit a personal milestone, as this win was his 300th at the helm of the KU team. This is currently his 18th season as head coach. On top of already having the most wins as a head coach in school history, he’s now only the eighth coach in PSAC history to have 300 games in the win column.

Right off the bat the Golden Bears scored off a layup and never exchanged the lead. KU went on to hold multiple 20-point leads throughout the game, but Lock Haven put up a late fight getting within 10 points in the final six minutes of the game. The Golden Bears wouldn’t allow even the slightest comeback as the team wrapped the game up with great control.

This game saw redshirt-junior Anthony Lee lead all scorers with 26 points, his fourth highest of the season. Shooting 5-for-7 beyond the arc helps strengthen his top spot in the PSAC at three-point percentage, as it raised from 54.3 to 55.6.

Three other Golden Bears were also able to score double digits in this contest. Max Wagner scored a career-high 16 points and seven rebounds, Ethan Ridgeway had 13 points as well as seven rebounds, putting him at an even 600 in his career, and Moe Williams recorded 10 points as well as 8 rebounds.

The next four point scorers for KU all recorded six points: Josh Townsend, Rafiq Marshall, Ricky Hicks and Facundo Arens. Arens’ six points marks a new career-high.