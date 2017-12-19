Men’s basketball voted 10th in regional poll

By Zach Cole

Staff Writer

The KU Golden Bears men’s basketball team was voted 10th in the latest Division II Sports Information Directors of America Atlantic Region poll (D2SIDA).

They fell four spots this week, placing sixth in the last week’s poll.

The Golden Bears dropped their first game, a conference opener at California University, 89-87. The following day, they fired back against Slippery Rock, taking the game 86-72. Senior Ethan Ridgeway scored a career high 40 points against California University, and then 30 points against Slippery Rock for the win.

Juniors Anthony Lee and Dan Cuevas both scored double digits in the two consecutive games. Lee leads the PSAC with an average of four steals per game.

The freshmen are showing up for the Golden Bears. Moe Williams is currently averaging 8.8 rebounds per game and 9.0 points-per-game in his career start.

The entire team is averaging 99.0 points-per-game, which is second in the PSAC league behind East Stroudsburg, who are averaging 106.0.

The regional poll is showing Wheeling Jesuit at the top, followed by Virginia State and West Liberty tied for second place. And, of course, KU is currently sitting at 10th.

There are six PSAC teams on the regional poll list Shippensburg leads the charge at fifth, followed by Edinboro, East Stroudsburg, West Chester, IUP and KU rounding up the ranks.

KU looks to climb the ranks as the season continues. ­­­­­