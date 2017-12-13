39th annual class inducted into KU Hall of Fame

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor

The KU Athletics Hall of Fame recently grew to 206 with the addition of seven new members. The 39th annual class members were inducted on Nov. 11 during a ceremony held in the Georgian Room of Old Main. They were also honored before the KU football game against Slippery Rock later that day.

Stephen T. Dennis is the all-time leading scorer in men’s basketball history at KU. His 2,406 career points are good for third in PSAC history at 20.4 points per game. In his time as a Golden Bear he set school career records in points, field goals (850), assists (447) and free throws (621).

He broke the school record for points in a season with 710 in his junior year, just to beat it again his senior year with 817. Dennis averaged a career-high 26 points-per-game his senior year and went on to earn All-American honors, PSAC East Player of the Year award and the Division II National Player of the Year award.

Steve Hahn held the position as assistant coach for both the men’s and women’s basketball teams for 27 years. He spent 17 years with the women’s team and 10 years with the men’s. Hahn was first hired in 1986 as an assistant to the men’s basketball head coach Rick Binder, then he became the first ever full-time assistant coach for the entire KU athletic department in 1987. It wasn’t until 1995 that he became the women’s assistant coach. He remained there until the end of the 2011-12 season. He helped lead the women’s team to the program’s first and only NCAA Tournament appearance and qualified for the PSAC Tournament in 14 of his 17 years with them. Hahn finished his career with the men’s basketball team for the 2012-13 season.

Kelley Healey Krater was a four-time All-PSAC and All-American selection in her time playing on the KU field hockey team. Starting her career by being named the 2005 PSAC Rookie of the Year, she never looked back. Healey graduated with the second-most points (161) and goals (61) in program history, while still holding the records for career assists and assists in a season.

Stephanie Jeppesen was selected as an All-American all four years swimming for the Golden Bears and holds eight school-record times, four individual and four relays. At the 2010 NCAA Championships, Jeppesen broke the school and PSAC record in the 200-breast event and finished as the national runner-up. Her times helped lead the women’s swim team to their best season in school history in 2009-10 as they finished fourth at the PSAC Championships and 16th at nationals.

Michael McCardell was a first-baseman and right-handed pitcher for the Golden Bear baseball team from 2004-07. McCardell was selected as the 2006 PSAC East Pitcher of the Year, and was named the ABCA North Atlantic Region Pitcher of the Year and ABCA/Rawlings Golden Glove pitcher for the region in 2007. In his senior year, McCardell went 7-3 with five saves and a 2.00 ERA. He also struck out 86 and walked just 11 batters. Upon graduation, his 2.82 ERA was the second best in school history but still holds the record for saves (21).

Mukundan Nandakumar became the first men’s tennis player to be inducted into the KU Athletics Hall of Fame this year. In his time as a Golden Bear, he won 78 doubles matches for the most in program history, and lands at fourth in singles victories with 63.

Nandakumar started his career off by being named the 2002 PSAC and NCAA East Region Rookie of the Year. He went on to be the 2004 PSAC Singles and Doubles champion as well as being an All-PSAC first team selection in 2002, 2003 and 2004. To cap off his career at KU he was named the PSAC Player of the Year and the ITA Senior Athlete of the Year for his senior season.

Joseph Scheks was a two-time PSAC champion in the triple jump and was the PSAC’s first ever champion in the event in 1963. Scheks was a jack-of-all-trades when it came to track & field. Not only could he compete in many events, he could win them. In one meet Schecks entered 12 events, 10 individual and two relays. Throughout his career he earned first place at least once in 10 separate events. At his time of graduation, Scheck held nine school records—six individual and three relays.