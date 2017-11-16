Castlevania: binge-worthy series

By Zhee Huynh

Contributing Writer

Are you a fan of Gothic horror? Do monsters and vampires excite you? If so, Netflix’s “Castlevania” would be the perfect show to pin to your watch-list. Renowned screenwriter Warren Ellis worked on the script while five animation studios collaborated together to produce the show. Released this summer on July 7, the series was adapted from the video game “Castlevania III: Dracula’s Curse.”

The cast of characters is each memorable and unique. Trevor Belmont, the show’s protagonist, is an atypical main character. In the beginning of the series, he is a tired, unmotivated, hardened man running from his past and current problems. His humor and sarcasm are infectious and he is easy to root for, despite his constant shortcomings.

Even the series’ antagonist, Dracula, is a relatable character. Castlevania makes it a point to create a connection to all of the main cast despite their differing alignments.

The writing is excellent and really draws you in. The plot is also easy to follow; the show aimed not only to its older fans but to new ones as well. The humor sprinkled throughout the series is a great highlight, adding a lighthearted air to an otherwise serious scene, putting a perfect juxtaposition to the grim atmosphere of the world’s universe.

Both the art and animation are beautiful. The art immerses the viewer into the show’s world. From scenic views of the various towns, fancy footwork through a clockwork labyrinth or dashing, fluid fight scenes, there is always something happening on screen.

The show’s art style is heavily influenced by Ayami Kojima, who helped with the art for “Castlevania: Symphony of the Night” and many other games within the franchise. Other influences include Satoshi Kon’s work for expressions and Cowboy Bebop and Berserk for the series’ humor. Some of the staff previously worked on “Vampire Hunter D: Bloodlust.”

Overall ratings are mostly positive. IGN’s rating is 8.1 out of 10. Rotten Tomatoes’ rating is an 85 percent.

My personal rating is a 10/10. The only complaint is the first season is too short with only four episodes. Luckily, a second season was renewed after Castlevania’s initial release in July. It will feature eight episodes and be released sometime in 2018. Netflix’s Castlevania is an exciting, dark-laced ride you should be sure to sink your teeth into on your next show binge.