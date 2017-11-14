KU women’s golf wins Kutztown Fall Invitational

By Gregory Brower

Staff Writer

The KU women’s golf team hosted the Kutztown Fall Invitational where they claimed first-place over seven teams.

The Golden Bears finished the first round with a score of 331, just three strokes ahead of second-place West Chester. KU saw their success continue into round two shooting 327 and was able to claim the win.

Shannon Weber came out of the event as the winner of the individual portion of the tournament. She shot a combined score of 159 through both rounds, just one stroke ahead of second place.

Rebecca Graham shot a score of 162 and earned third overall after shooting a team-best 77 in round two. Freshman Jillian Jones finished with an overall score of 168 to earn seventh place. Caity Leppert tied for ninth with a score of 171 and Rachel Tarnopoll rounded off the starting lineup shooting 172.

KU has finished top two in each of the four tournaments they’ve participated in this season.

Following the tournament, Shannon Weber was named the Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference Golfer of the Week. This is the second time this season Weber has won this award as she and Rebecca Graham earned Co-Golfers of the Week on Sept. 20.