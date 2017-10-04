DiGalbo leads Golden Bears to 62-17 victory over Seton Hill

on •

By Kaylee Lindenmuth

Staff Writer

Six touchdowns and 547 yards passing were among redshirt sophomore quarterback Collin DiGalbo’s achievements in KU’s home contest against Seton Hill on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Thanks in part to the Secane, Delaware County native’s efforts, the Golden Bears left no question early as to who would emerge victorious.

Six unanswered scores between the second and third quarters gave KU a 56-3 lead entering the final quarter, where two Seton Hill scores and a touchdown rush by KU backup quarterback Chris Kane led to a final score of 62-17, giving the Golden Bears their first 60+ scoring game since 2015.

DiGalbo joined the likes of six other KU quarterbacks who have thrown five touchdown passes in a game, following his performance, completing 17-of-21 passes for 301 yards, a career high.

However, DiGalbo was not the only player to see success that afternoon.

Five players earned their first career touchdowns:

RB Evan Culver on a two-yard rush.

TE Andrew Garbarino on a six-yard reception

WR Amadou Barry on a 38-yard reception

WR Josh Lee on an 11-yard reception

WR Diego Torres on a 29-yard reception

KU’s offense gained 547 yards throughout the game, the most since facing East Stroudsburg in 2016.

The Golden Bears has a strong game defensively as well, forcing four interceptions — it’s most in a single game since 2011. Coupled with a forced fumble, the defense forced five turnovers, a team-high thus far in 2017.

Despite being the first team to throw for 300 yards passing against KU in a year, Seton Hill falls to 0-3 on the year, while KU stands at 2-1.

