KU athletics eyeing success in PSAC preseason polls

The Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference held preseason polls for each fall sport, where PSAC coaches vote on which teams they feel will have more success throughout the upcoming season.

KU sports were able to grab top ten in every sport surveyed, including women’s soccer, football, men’s and women’s cross country, women’s volleyball and field hockey.

Women’s soccer was ranked second in the PSAC, the highest ever, and was also ranked fourth in the Division II national poll. All this while defending their Atlantic Region champion title with an appearance in the NCAA Final Four, the first in program history.

Following up one of the best seasons in program history will be tough to match. Setting school records in PSAC wins, regular season wins, overall wins (20) and tied the school-record for shutouts and longest win streak.

KU football was picked to finish second of the eight teams in the PSAC Eastern Division.

The Golden Bears look to defend their PSAC East title they won last season with seven wins and four losses, along with a seven-win stretch, the best in school history.

Women’s volleyball was ranked second in the PSAC Southeast division which consists of four teams. The team finished third last season and needs to win the division in order to make it into the playoffs for the first time since 2011.

In hopes of turning the tide in the upcoming seasons, KU welcomes 12 newcomers to the 20-player roster this season. With this, West Chester is still the team to beat as the defending division champion.

Golden Bear field hockey was voted sixth in the PSAC for the 2017 season and looks to build on last season after narrowly missing the playoffs.

PSAC has shown that it is one of the toughest conferences in the nation for field hockey. In thirteen of the last 15 seasons a winner has come from the conference.

Ahead of KU is Bloomsburg University at five, PSAC champion Millersville University at four, West Chester University at three, East Stroudsburg University at two and national champion Shippensburg University at number one in the field hockey poll.

Additionally, men’s and women’s cross country were ranked sixth and seventh in their respective polls.

Men’s cross country is coming off a fifth-place finish at last year’s PSAC Championships, which was the program’s best finish since 2002. KU has a young roster this season, returning just one postseason runner.

The women’s seventh place ranking comes after finishing sixth in last year’s PSAC Championship, but returns the entire postseason lineup.

