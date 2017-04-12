Academy Awards fraught with uproar over simple slight

on •

Golden Idols mask fragile egos

By Neal Kerschner

It’s only been a few weeks, but the scars and pain are still fresh from the massive Academy Award’s Best Picture award mishap. I can almost guarantee that the cast and crew of La La Land and Warren Beatty are still feeling the sting of grave misfortune. However, I believe it’s pretty apparent that unless you are a Hollywood elite, you aren’t feeling this pain.

The Academy Awards have long been a part of Hollywood pretention, an annual gathering of some of the world’s richest entertainers where they award each other with golden statues. When something dares to interfere with their good time, the cashmere lined gloves come off.

The whole event really sheds a light on how fragile the elites of Hollywood really are. This simple mistake has many calling for blood. Leslie Moonves, chief executive of CBS, gave an interview to CBS This Morning after the event, in which he said, “The accountants have one job to do – that’s to give Warren Beatty the right envelope. That’s what these people are paid a lot of money to do. If they were my accountant, I would fire them.”

With this statement, Moonves shows his pretention, and how out of tune he and much of Hollywood is. The accountant(s) responsible for the error made a simple mistake. Granted, this mistake was broadcasted live to millions. However, this mistake is so inflammatory in Moonves’ eyes that he believes that they should be fired.

And no, an accountant’s only job is not to hand Warren Beatty an envelope. On this night, perhaps it was, but these people make their careers as accountants working for PricewaterhouseCoopers. Not handing envelopes to Beatty.

These accountants, these underlings, are so nameless and trivial to a man such as Moonves that they are attributed as merely a body that passes an envelope into the hand of someone worthwhile.

Moonves and others like him are fine with ruining someone’s life, ruining someone’s career, because they made a mistake in their grand party. Some claim that the mistake was intentional. For some reason, the Hollywood elite believe that they are so important that their award ceremony carries enough real merit to hold a conspiracy theory.

While she does not believe that the Academy Awards are completely without purpose, Adeena Woodard, sophomore at KU, believes that all those involved need “to move past it.” Woodard also does not believe that the mix-up of the envelopes was some sort of ploy or conspiracy, as some in the elite would have everyone believe.

Many students, including myself, hold Woodard’s sentiment. It is clear that the outcome, or whatever mishaps that occur during, of the Academy Awards hold no effect on college students or the public in general.

However, the mistake and all the speculations surrounding it were what dominated the media for days after the event. It is news because it upset those individuals in Hollywood. It shows that, when something gets in

the way of their awards, their world crumbles.

