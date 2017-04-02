Home Athletics KU bowling places third in Molloy Invite

KU bowling places third in Molloy Invite

Aptaker earns day-two all-tournament team distinction

By Trevor Arnold
Circulation Manager

The KU women’s bowling team closed February with an impressive showing at the Molloy Invite on Feb. 25 and 26 in Mineola, N.Y., finishing third in the field of nine teams in competition.

The Golden Bears opened the weekend with some tough competition to Felician, falling to the Golden Falcons, 911-840. Despite the rocky start, KU rebounded to edge New Jersey City in the next match, 857-833.

KU could not capitalize on that momentum and fell to LIU Post (881-819) before returning to defeat in the final two opponents of the day.

First came Daemen, where the Golden Bears dominated with a day-high score of 901-792. Molloy was also no match for the Maroon and Gold, as they fell by a commanding lead of 875-777.

Day two of competition brought about a match-high team score for the Golden Bears as they faced Roberts Wesleyan College in the first match, defeating the Redhawks 894-682.

KU experienced a tough setback in the next matchup against Adelphi, and fell by a close 852-824.

The loss did not slow KU down, as they defeated Saint Peter’s 799-769. Looking to avenge a day-one loss, KU closed the weekend of competition falling to Felician by a score of 876-778.

Melanie Aptaker led the Golden Bears with an impressive 18.1 frame average in day two, earning her a place on the All-Tournament Team in the final day of competition.

Kutztown went on to finish 12th of 16 in attendance at the Hawk Flight invite in East Brunswick, N.J. the weekend of March 3.

