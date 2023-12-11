KU hosts third annual Girls in STEM Symposium

Students learn about career opportunities in traditionally male-dominated industries

By Kaitlyn Resline

KU hosted its third annual Girls in STEM Symposium on Nov. 1 in the Nancy Jean Stump Seiger ‘54 Multipurpose Room in the MSU. The event was hosted by the Departments of Computer Science and Information Technology, Biology, Geography, Mathematics, and Physical Sciences.

The symposium aimed to educate and empower young girls to embrace leadership roles in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and mathematics, or STEM. More than 100 students from ten regional high schools were in attendance.

Participants in the symposium could meet professionals from local companies including Luke’s University Health Network, East Penn Manufacturing, Liquid Interactive, and Thread Bioscience to learn about potential career paths. Additionally, a panel of female STEM professionals shared their experiences in traditionally male-dominated industries.

“This is an excellent career educational opportunity for young women, who are underrepresented in STEM fields, to learn about careers in various STEM fields,” Dr. Lisa Frye, event organizer and department chair of Computer Science and Information Technology, said. “It provides students a fun and encouraging environment to be inquisitive with local STEM professionals.”

