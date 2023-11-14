Kutztown University to host Hunger and Homelessness Awareness Week

The event will take place November 13-18

By Gina Glantz

Kutztown University is hosting a Hunger and Homelessness Awareness week starting November 13.

According to the Engage advertisement, the event seeks to “educate, advocate, host service events, and bring awareness to those struggling with homelessness and hunger.”

The events begin on Monday with a Breakfast Bar joined by Public Safety from 8 to 10 a.m. in MSU 223. Interested students can also volunteer for Opportunity House or Friends Inc.

Opportunity House in Reading is serving a meal from 5 to 8 p.m. and seeks volunteers to cook, plate, and clean. Transportation will be provided.

Friends Inc. is distributing Holiday Dinner Boxes, and interested students can donate boxes filled with food to their organization.

On Tuesday, the university asks students to donate personal products to a box at the MSU Information desk. These products will be accepted until Friday. Additionally, students can receive a free meal ticket in MSU 281 while supplies last.

The Lutheran Center Pantry will be open from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday. The pantry is handing out pre-packaged vegetarian chili to students.

On Thursday, students can receive a free lunch in MSU 250 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., or until supplies run out.

On Friday, students can learn about food stamps with KU Votes and Friend Inc. at an event called Oh Snap! The event will take place from 10 am – 2 pm in the MSU.

Interested students can also volunteer for the Allentown YMCA Warming Center on Saturday. The center needs cleaners who will show up at 6:20 a.m. and stay until 10 a.m.

The Hunger and Homelessness Week is being hosted by Kutztown’s Community Outreach Center, the Student Volunteer Coalition, and America Reads & Counts.

