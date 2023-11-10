Shoofly Literary Magazine’s deadline for submissions is approaching

November 30th is the last day to get your short stories, poetry, or drama pieces in.

By Jessi Walker

Shoofly Literary Magazine is a student-run organization that publishes a new edition of the magazine annually of student’s works of poetry, fiction, or drama. The deadline to submit the publication is November 30th.

Shoofly Literary Magazine Poster calling for Submissions

Photo Credit: kushoofly instagram

Students can send these submissions to shoofly@kutztown.edu as well as ask the editorial staff any questions before submitting. Questions can also be forwarded to the Editor-in-Chief Jessi Walker at jwalk641@live.kutztown.edu.

There is no particular word count this year for the 2024 edition, but to keep in mind Shoofly has limitations. Shoofly cannot publish someone’s novel. Their Instagram post on their account, @kushoofly, says it is recommended for pieces to be not much more than 5,000 words. They can, however, publish excerpts of longer pieces if they stand well enough on their own.

Poetry pieces typically have no limitations.

The same @kushoofly Instagram post also further elaborated on what drama submissions are. Drama submissions are scene(s) of a play or a script. The same goes for fiction where Shoofly cannot publish an entire long play, but one scene or a few scenes are allowed.

Shoofly’s general guideline submissions are as followed:

Send up to 3 creative pieces to shoofly@kutztown.edu.

Each submission should be attached as a separate MS Word document.

Because the Shoofly Literary Magazine editorial staff selects pieces without any knowledge of the author, please do not include your name on the Word documents.

In the body of the email, type your name, KU email address, and titles of all submissions.

All submissions should use 12 pt. font. Fiction pieces should be double-spaced.

Please do not submit the same pieces to Shoofly and Essence.

Anyone is encouraged to submit to the magazine and to submit again if they have been rejected before after improving any previous submissions.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

