KUMU transports audience into the world of AI

By Abby Regensburger

On September 14th, the Kutztown University Marching Band performed their first of many halftime shows for the 2023 season.

Marcus Milkowich conducting the ‘23 marching unit.

Photo Credit: Abby Regensburger

According to Kutztown University Marching Unit (KUMU) drum major, Marcus Milkowich, this year’s performance takes the viewer into the world of A.I. (Artificial Intelligence.) “It’s a fun show that will be visually appealing with various visuals throughout the entire ensemble. We hope everyone who gets to see our show enjoys it as much as KUMU does.”

The performance took place at Andre Reed Stadium where they played an eclectic taste of music with the theme of navigating through what KUMU calls “the network.”

Since early August, the KUMU has been working hard to prepare for their many performances.

KUMU drum major, Brooke Barnes, said “Band practices have been going great! Everyone has been super focused this season and it has been super exciting to see all the hard work and effort that everyone has been putting into the show.”

Brooke Barnes conducting the ‘23 marching unit.

Photo Credit: Abby Regensburger

Besides home football games, KUMU has taken their show on the road and performed at an exhibition, away game, and the Collegiate Marching Band Festival.

KUMU drum major Roger Pomposello, said the festival benefits the band in many ways. “It gives us an opportunity to perform for people from all over, who are just as passionate about marching band as we are. Another great thing about the festival is being able to see the many other colleges and what they have also worked so diligently to produce! Overall, it is such a positive experience for everyone involved!”

Roger Pomposello conducting the ‘23 marching unit.

Photo Credit: Abby Regensburger

KUMU’s next performance will take place on Homecoming at Andre Reed Stadium when KU Football plays against Millersville (October 28.)

You can stay up-to-date on the marching unit by following them on Instagram @KUMUGoldenBears and TikTok @OfficialKUMU.

