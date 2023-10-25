KU Allies to hold Rocky Horror Picture Show screening

Event slated for Thursday, Oct. 26 from 7-9 p.m. in Schaeffer Auditorium

By Josephine Ebersole

Halloween is approaching, and KU Allies members are getting in the spirit by holding a screening of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” including a performance by a shadow cast. The event will be held Oct. 26 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. in Schaeffer Auditorium. All members of the community are welcome to attend the free screening, and KU Allies encourages attendees to dress up in related costumes.

The show will be interactive and audience members should be prepared to participate in making the event a good experience for all. “Attendees should expect to have fun, but also to participate in call-outs and [use the] props we give to the audience,” said co-director of the production and KU Allies member, Livvy McClay.

In holding this event, KU Allies wishes to provide a festive activity for those in the community and promote media that is inclusive. McMclay said, “The movie itself is a love letter to everyone who has ever been outcasted. This production is a way to bring people together.”

Those involved are excited to share the final product of their dedication to the production as they have been rehearsing for nearly a month. Co-director Avril Selah said, “I most anticipate seeing the whole thing come together with costumes. Everyone has worked so hard, so I’m sure we will do great!”

KU Allies is an organization that advocates for members of the LGBTQ+ community at KU and seeks to ensure they feel safe and supported. Students in and not in the LGBTQ+ community can get connected with each other, knowing that they will be accepted by one another. Those interested in this organization can attend weekly meetings on Thursdays at 11 a.m. at the Boxwood House.

McClay said KU Allies is “a comfortable and safe space where people are free to be their most authentic selves.”

More information about KU Allies and its events can be found on its Engage page.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Pinterest

Email

Print

