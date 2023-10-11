Starfish acts as new service to streamline tutoring 

By Michael Alberto

Kutztown University has implemented new software known as Starfish to help ease the process of signing up for tutoring services. Students are able to sign up for an Academic Peer Mentor (APM) or a peer tutor directly on Starfish using the tutor link next to their course, or by selecting the “I Need Help” button.

Additionally, Drop-In Labs are available in multiple fields. These labs allow students to come to assigned locations anytime during posted hours, which can be found on the website. The subjects for the Drop-In Labs include Business, Criminal Justice, Computer Science, Math (two separate labs), Philosophy and Government, and STEM (Biology, Chemistry, and Physics).

Further questions regarding tutoring services can be directed to tutoring@kutztown.edu

