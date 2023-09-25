English Association of Pennsylvania State Universities Annual Conference Coming to KU

Conference theme: Academic Freedom; event to feature 32 presenters

By Keystone Staff

The Fall 2023 English Association of Pennsylvania State University annual conference will be hosted by Kutztown University of Pennsylvania on October 13-15, 2023, in the Academic Forum.

The keynote speaker is Eric Stroshane, Assistant Director of Member Services for the American Library Association’s Office of Intellectual Freedom. Mr. Stroshane will discuss the current situation in the U.S. relating to efforts by various groups to suppress or ban books in the nation’s schools.

The keynote is scheduled for Saturday Oct. 14 from 7-8:15 p.m. in the Academic Forum, Room 203. The event is free and open to the campus community (must show KU ID).

According to KU’s Dr. Michael Downing, coordinator of the event, “As English professors, we are motivated to resist efforts to suppress free speech in our nation’s schools and happy to welcome Mr. Stroshane to campus.”

According to Downing, the continuing mission of EAPSU is to support the students and faculty of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education as it relates to written and spoken language.

“Participation in this event helps to keep our organization alive and continue its mission to promote academic achievement within the field,” Downing said. “Each year, we honor Outstanding English Majors throughout the State System, while providing a regional platform for scholars to present and discuss their research.”

While driven largely by PASSHE schools, annual EAPSU conferences are open to other schools in the region, as well. “Over the years, we’ve had presenters from Robert Morris, St. Francis, Duquesne and other schools in the region. We are pleased to offer them an opportunity to share their work.”

KU students can participate in the event formally by registering online. They can also participate less formally by attending a poetry open mic night on Friday Oct. 13 at Firefly in downtown Kutztown.

