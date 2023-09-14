Kutztown falls to Cal (PA), 31-20

Judd Novak shines in season debut

By Conor Doherty

California, PA – The Kutztown University Golden Bears dropped to 0-2 on the season this weekend after giving up 24 unanswered fourth quarter points. KU went into the half leading 20-7 before the Vulcans figured things out offensively.

Redshirt freshman Judd Novak (Manheim, PA/Manheim Central) made his first career start, filling in for an injured Donny Blaine. Novak completed 16 of 27 passes for 194 yards and two touchdowns. He also totaled 32 yards on the ground.

Daryl Davis-McNeil (Roslyn, PA/Abington) picked up 91 more yards on the ground for KU in addition to pulling in one reception for 11 yards.

Redshirt freshman Sincere Thomas (Bristol, PA/Harry S. Truman) led KU receivers with 59 yards as well as his first career touchdown.

With a 10-7 lead, linebacker Jalen Devose (Lansdale, PA/La Salle College High School) intercepted a Davis Black pass, setting up the offense with good field position. Thanks to the defense, the offense was able to move the ball into field goal range for Dawson Evitts (Auburn, PA/Schuylkill Haven), who was good from 32 yards out. Evitts was also good from 25 yards out earlier in the game.

Nick Lovenguth’s (Downingtown, PA/Downingtown East) first career touchdown gave KU a 20-7 lead into the half.

The script flipped completely in the second half as the Vulcans charged back, racking up 24 points in the fourth quarter to win in comeback fashion, 31-20.

KU is back at Andre Reed Stadium this Saturday for its home opener against Mercyhurst. Opening kickoff is scheduled for 12pm and the game can be seen online here.

