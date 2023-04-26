KU Boxing Club is re-established and teaches valuable life lessons

Boxing meets Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

By Savaughn Hebron

“The mental toughness I have gained through boxing can help with everything in life , ” said active KU Boxing club member Joe Kovach.

The club was re-established in Nov. 2022 by president Ari Bernstein, who is a senior. After many years without the Boxing Club, members can now attend meetings in the Recreational Center in room 204 on Tuesdays and Thursdays at 6:30 p.m.

Michael and Raysean training

Photo Credit: Michael Owen, Club Treasurer

“The Boxing Club has taught me how to physically and mentally push myself healthily,” said Kovach.

The club has become a member of the National Collegiate Boxing Association and USA Boxing with a desire to promote the martial arts of boxing and encourage an active lifestyle for students.

Currently, there are a total of 15 participating members enlisted on Engage@Ku.

The club plans to expand its roster as they eagerly search for members willing to take risks and not show fear when faced with adversity.

“We have many talented members who could go far if they wanted to take boxing seriously,” said Club Secretary Raysean Wells.

Early last semester, the club struggled to find a decent training space and experienced coaching staff.

Nevertheless, the club has fought to become an official sports club and has gained members that take their training as an opportunity to improve

“Since joining the club last semester, I have built a lot of confidence in myself and my peers,” said Kovach. “It’s different from the sports I have done in the past, so I wanted to change and break the mold of my usual routine.”

The Boxing Club and its members will continue to train diligently over the summer break to keep the momentum they have gained over the semester. They hope to expand the club next semester.

