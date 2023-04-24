KU designated as a “Voter Friendly Campus” for 2023

Voting

By Michael Alberto

Photo Credit: Bryan Salvadore

KU has been designated as a “Voter Friendly Campus” for 2023/2024, being one of four institutions in Pennsylvania to receive this honor and one of three universities in the PASSHE system to receive this designation.

The Voter Friendly Campus program works to promote voter education and voter access on college campuses. Its goal is to help institutions overcome the many issues college students face with regard to voting and the voting process, and their purpose is toincrease voter turnout, promote voting education, and work to increase voter registration.

The designation this year holds additional weight, as it demonstrates the university’s commitment to voting during an “off” year (neither a midterm nor a presidential voting year). 2023 Voting Friendly Campuses have shown dedication to building sustainable voting infrastructure while working to increase turnout for local elections.

A full list of designated universities can be found here.

For more information on how to vote at Kutztown, more information can be found at this link.

