HOT TAKE | People are sleeping on Dr. Bronner’s

By Katherine Lovelidge

Dr. Bronner’s 18-in-1 soap may as well be 19-in-1. There is no reason you couldn’t use a bottle to support your neck in an enviable slumber.

For those unfamiliar, Dr. Bronner’s is a liquid soap that has been around since 1948 and is advertised as usable for just about every purpose.

As the trademark of a product simultaneously marketed as a dish soap, laundry detergent, body soap, shampoo, all-purpose cleaner, makeup remover, and more, Dr. Bronner is the longest living renaissance man the world has seen.

A jack-of-all-trades, it goes without saying that perhaps the concoction won’t make your hair feel quite as luscious or volumized as your $30 bottle of salon shampoo.

That’s okay. That’s not the point.

It works.

Really, that’s all you can ask for.

Going camping? Long road trip? Running away? Save some space and some weight. A 15$ bottle from Target is all you need.

No need to bring additional mouthwash, body soap, or hand sanitizer.

Worried about the scent? In need of a little spice?

From peppermint to lavender, Dr. Bronner has got you covered, even without a prescription.

As a generation fixated on materialism and brand names, the true masterminds behind the exclusivity of “flex” culture, young adults, could benefit immensely from a return to simplicity.

You don’t need a product for everything.

You only need to emulate the creative spirit of Dr. Bronner himself, and possess the ability to tune out all of the haters. Perhaps, if you channel your inner MD, you can find a way to use the soap for that as well.

