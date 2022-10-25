A Dedication to a KU Legacy

By Victoria Fischer

On Oct. 21, KU announced their dedication to their newest project, the Keith Haring Fitness Court, with a ribbon cutting ceremony.

Photo Credit: Vincent Lattanzi

The fitness center was built as a tribute to the late Keith Haring, who grew up in the Kutztown area. He was a contemporary pop artist with a unique visual style that became popularized over the years before he passed away in 1990.

The Keith Haring Fitness Center is located between Baldy Street and Normal Avenue on the corner of campus – right next to the Kemp building – and open to the entire KU community.

The costs were estimated to be about $200,000, with the assistance of sponsorships organized by the KU Foundation.

