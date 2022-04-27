“Well-Being is Fire”: KU Organizations Team up for  Wellness Day

By: Kaitlyn Resline

Arts & Entertainment Editor

As the semester heads toward finals week, students’ stresses are high. On April 20, several organizations at KU teamed up to host the biggest Wellness Day event of the semester.

A majority of the events took place on the DMZ, as well as in Berks, the Multicultural Center and the Christopher Newman Center.

KU Dining workers serve students stuffed ice cream cones.

Students in need of a study snack could get tickets to the food trucks, including Frozen Island, Greek Street and Upohar. KU Dining also served sweet and savory stuffed cones.

Buttinhead Farms returned to host their popular goat yoga sessions and offer goat therapy. Additional entertainment included musical performances by KU students, a rock wall and a bouncy house obstacle course.

Through all the day’s activities, the event channeled its slogan: “Well-Being is Fire.”

