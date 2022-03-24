Department of Social Work to Host 18th Annual Community Forum

Author: Rebekah Brossman, Contributing Writer

Michael Alberto, Editor in Chief

On March 25, the Social Work Department will be hosting its 18th annual Community Forum. The event will take place virtually from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. This year’s Forum theme is, “Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion: Moving Toward Anti-Oppressive Practice.”

The KU Community Forum is a gathering of social work professionals, university community members and community leaders. The purpose is to raise consciousness about—and craft solutions to—community needs, particularly as they pertain to families.

The Forum will include panel discussions and presentations from invited speakers including PA state representatives and senators as well as professors from varying universities. A full list of speakers can be found here. Presentations will include topics relating to critical race theory, legislation, dismantling white supremacy, language as well as racial and social justice.

The forum will also feature a pre-conference activity on Thursday, March 24th from 2:00 pm to 3:30 pm. It will be a town hall meeting and press ​conference to discuss Professional Response Orientation For Improving Trust & Service (PROFITS) Legislation being offered by Senator Schwank and Representative Rozzi.

The PROFITS Legislation provides training for a number of professionals, elected officials, government employees and holders of licenses issued by the Department of State. The program will focus on the types of interactions that would be beneficial to address, including those related to age, perceived economic status, place of residency, as well as gender, race, sexual identity and sexual orientation.

Registration is free and available at the following link: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/Forum2022

The PROFITS Legislation can be viewed here: https://youtu.be/efFMwlVhGQoIf you have any questions, please contact socialworkevents@kutztown.edu

