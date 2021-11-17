Fall Fest festivities seek to inform students about campus involvement

By Kaitlyn Resline

Contributing Writer

On Nov. 4 from 5-7 p.m., the Student Government Board hosted its Fall Fest on the DMZ lawn. The purpose of Fall Fest was to inform students about clubs on campus and potentially recruit new members.

English club

Credit: Photo Asstiant Sam Lundholm

Clubs and organizations had the opportunity to set up a booth on the DMZ. Organizations like Disc Golf club, National Council of Teachers of Mathematics, Shoofly, Social Media Strategists club, Outdoors club and Honors club were among the many other clubs present.

The Student Government Board also had a table and provided light refreshments for the event.

Many of the tables consisted of poster boards and a club representative to talk to anyone who stopped by the table. The boards would describe the organization and highlight certain events they hosted around campus.

One particularly high-traffic booth was the International Student Organization, who had a multitude of snacks for passing students to try. Each snack originated from a different country, giving students a chance to try a variety of international treats. Each visitor received a ‘goodie-bag,’ where they could fill it to the brim with their choice of delicacies.

To keep up with future events hosted by the Student Government Board, check out their Instagram page @KUSGB for updates and information.

