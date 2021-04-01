KU “Full Spectrum” Art Exhibition Accepting Submissions

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor

Credit: Gwendolyn Yoppolo

This upcoming April, KU students and recent graduates can showcase their artwork in the MSU Bear’s Den Gallery.

Hosted by the Art Department and LGBTQ+ Resource Center, the exhibition will be called “Full Spectrum.” It will showcase works that pertain to individual stories or personal experiences about topics such as gender identity and sexuality.

Ceramicist Mac McCusker creates art inspired by his experience as a transgender man and will be featured in the upcoming exhibition. McCusker will host a Zoom session on April 15 at 7 p.m. to assist the exhibition. The link to register for the Zoom is here.

Those who wish to participate in the exhibition must register by March 31 by clicking the link here. This includes submission requirements and when to pick up artwork after the event.

Individuals can submit up to five pieces of art. Images must be emailed to ceramics professor Gwendoly​n Yoppolo at yoppolo@kutztown.edu

The exhibition begins April 10 and goes until April 23.

