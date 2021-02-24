Afronauts Release Album ‘Africans from Outer Space’

By Jenny Wallace

Named after the “So Punk” movement in South Africa’s Soweto township, Afronaut is an up-and-coming band. Their new album, “Africans from Outer Space,” is an “interstellar compound of cosmic folk and tropical rockabilly,” according to duhdum.com.

Afronaut is inspired by numerous bands and artists, such as Bad Brains, Beastie Boys, Brain Eno, Sun Ra, Prince and Linton Kwesi Johnson.

With a live following, “Africans from Outer Space” deals with deep and darkly comic themes. With songs of varying genres like country-punk, blues and rockabilly, Afronaut does not disappoint.

