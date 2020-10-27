Review: KU’s 1st Virtual Pridefest

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor

Hosted by returning drag queen Sharron Ann Husbands, Pridefest featured both local kings and queens of drag who spoke about what factors influenced them to take up drag. Each showed off their unique style in their performance videos.

On Oct. 22, KU held its second annual Pridefest 100% virtually on Zoom and live streamed off of Youtube. The LGBTQ+ Resource Center provided students with spooky drag style performances, only suitable for those ages 18 or older.

To start the night off, Leo Monroe, Lehigh Valley’s 2018 Prid King, dressed as Jack Skellington from the “Nightmare Before Christmas” and lip-synched their hearts out. When not in drag, Leo identifies as non-binary, and drag has helped them fully grasp and understand their gender identity.

Drag queens Aida Stratton, Onyx Black, Ophelia Hotass, and Sue Reel followed Leo’s opener. Performing hits like “WAP,” these queens showed up and showed out for their virtual audience.

The entertaining performances made students like Roy Gonzalez-Magaña grateful that Pridefest was still able to be held.

“Going to Pride Fest over zoom was a different experience but nevertheless it gave me a sense of hope that although I’m watching this over zoom, that our community can come together wherever we are to celebrate our history, our identities, and our pride,” Gonzalez-Magaña said.

Attendees were asked to pre-register for Pridefest, and those that did received a “pride pack” through the mail that included a t-shirt.

