Cinema Students at KU Adapt to Fall Semester Changes

By Jenny Wallace

Arts & Entertainment Editor

To start the Fall 2020 semester, many students are struggling with the adjustment to online virtual settings for their classes due to COVID-19.

Cinema, Television, and Media (CTM) student Maxwell deTurck understands the faculty’s decision to go online, “Hollywood had to halt development, so we need to as well.”

DeTurck feels that staying in class like normal would be irresponsible, especially considering the hub of film careers that are not functioning in person.

Even though online classes last semester did not go smoothly, things are looking more optimistic, which deTurck said is because professors are more prepared. There’s nothing easy about trying to learn from a distance, but the worst part, according to deTurck, is the connection students lose with one another when they aren’t face to face. He said that he would talk with faculty and students in the offices and lounges, but acknowledges that that couldn’t occur this year anyway.

Despite the lack of in person connection, deTurck said CTM’s faculty still goes out of their way to make sure students are comfortable: “My cinema professors are the highlight of our major and KU, and [I] am so thankful for them.” As a student in the major myself, I agree that there is no faculty on campus more caring and genuine than the ones in the film department.

Although some students are having class in-person while others are online or hybrid, all students are paying the same tuition. “I don’t think it deserves the same cost, but I understand it,” deTurck said. “The school is losing money from the loss of on-campus students.”

On top of that, with this online format, students are forced to use different equipment than what they are used to. The inability to use the studio creates new challenges, but it isn’t impossible to make some sort of project.

Due to the shutdown of multiple major films, Hollywood has been deeply affected by the coronavirus. In addition, theaters are either closed or screening old films, leaving the industry in financial loss. Based on the industry’s financial struggle, deTurck commented, “I think movie theatres will start to become more rare, and an eventual switch to a more hipster trend like drives-ins [is] now.”

COVID 19 has kept us all guessing, but one thing is for sure – how we learn about film is changing, along with the whole world of film. Large movie sets, cast and crews, will be a thing of the past. Luckily, KU is teaching students like deTurck how to adapt to the ever-changing world of cinema.