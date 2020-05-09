Luke Combs officially releases quarantine inspired “Six Feet Apart”

By Lauren Gudknecht

Assistant Sports Editor



Since April 15, Luke Combs announced his new quarantine-inspired song on YouTube and finally released the tune on May 1. Written by Combs with Brent Cobb and Ryan Snyder, “Six Feet Apart” talks about the depressing feelings of witnessing spring come alive but not being able to enjoy what he normally does. “I miss the road, I miss my band, giving hugs and shaking hands,” Combs sings.

The studio recording rounded out Combs’ acoustic performance with contributions from his band. Without being able to perform live concerts, Combs has been hosting regular livestream performances that people can tune in to watch. Fans will be able to stream the performances across all of Combs’ social media pages and make donations through Miller Lite’s #VirtualTipJar campaign.

Some fans have commented, “I’ve been waiting on this song to add to my ‘Quarantine Playlist.’ ” Another fan said the song “hits home for the times.”

Right now “Six Feet Apart” is sitting in second for most-liked song on iTunes.

Luke posted a video on Instagram and wrote, “Out now: ‘Six Feet Apart’ – a song about everything going on, what it has me missing, and things I am looking forward to. Hope y’all can relate and remind y’all there will be light after the dark.”