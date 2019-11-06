Review: Netflix’s ‘The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance’

By Collin Stettler

Editor in Chief

Nearly 40 years after the original “Dark Crystal” film was released, the new prequel Netflix series “The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” proves to be an epic journey that is just as memorable (and debatably better) than the original film.

The story takes place long before the original film—the land is mostly healthy and the Gelfling race is still alive and well within the land of Thra. After Aughra (Donna Kimball) allows the alien Skeksis race to watch over the Crystal of Truth, the Skeksis begin to drain Gelfling of their life force to achieve immortality for themselves.

Rian (Taron Egerton), a Gelfling guard in the castle, witnesses his friend get drained by the Skeksis and flees to tell the seven Gelfling clans the truth about the Skeksis. At the same time, Deet (Nathalie Emmanuel), a Gelfling living in the Caves of Grottan, leaves home to tell Al Maudra (Helena Bonham Carter), Queen of all Gelfling, about a blight growing in the caves. She encounters Hup (Victor Yerrid), a podling who wishes to become a guard, and they head to Ha’raar together. Brea (Anya Taylor-Joy), daughter of the Al Maudra, discovers a strange symbol that makes her question the Skeksis’s reign.

Their paths cross in the Gelfling capital, Vapra, and the small band of Gelfling is tossed into a journey that could bring about an end to the Skeksis’s reign in Thra. But, in order to achieve that, they must risk their lives and resist the corrupt influence of the Skeksis to ensure the lives of their people.

Although the show is primarily composed of puppets and may seem like a good show for children, I would caution parents to watch the show before allowing their children to watch it; there are multiple instances of murder as well as the start of mass genocide and various war battles. There is cruelty and brutality galore in the show, so if you’re expecting this to be the next “Fraggle Rock,” be prepared for a much darker, troubling storyline.

Through its brilliant use of puppetry and CGI technology, “Age of Resistance” makes it easy to forget that you are watching puppets on the screen, and it begins to feel more like a live-action drama. The puppetry maintains the human elements of the characters while also making it easier to bond and identify with.

As of right now, there are 10 episodes on Netflix. It is unclear whether or not there will be a second season. According to Rotten Tomatoes, the show has received a 95% as an average audience score, and 85% according to the Rotten Tomato reviewer. Both of these, though, are fairly high percentages, so hopefully, we can expect to get another trip to Thra in the upcoming years.