KU faculty exhibit artwork at Montgomery Community College

By Shelby Otto

A&E Editor

Montgomery County Community College recently opened its own exhibition of KU faculty produced artworks. Not even a year after KU hosted its own biennial show, faculty from the same show are partaking in a showcase off campus, sharing their talents with students outside of KU.

The multimedia exhibit features works of different mediums, from drawing, ceramics and painting, to illustration, wood-working and time-based media. The show includes work from the following artists: Tim Betz, Michael Covello, Elaine Cunfer, George Graf, Mark Mahosky, Kevin McCloskey, Carrie Nordlund, Sophia Park, Heather Ramsdale, James Rose, Elizabeth Schneider, Jayne Struble, Evan Summer and John White. The diversity of media displayed in the show demonstrates not only the skills of our esteemed professors but the diversity of our own art department as well.

Through the exhibition of high-quality works, Galleries Director at MCCC Patrick Rodgers, and KU Department of Art Chair, Dr. Daniel Haxall, hope to promote networking opportunities and the chance for further collaboration between the two schools.

Rodgers stated in a press release, “I hope that our students can gain inspiration from this exhibition and make some connections with the university.”

Haxall said in the same statement, “We have been fortunate to enroll many students from Montgomery County Community College over the years, and I hope this exhibition leads to further collaboration between our two schools and opens up future opportunities for MCCC and KU students alike.”

Further, those interested will be able to meet the exhibiting artists Sept. 18 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the North Hall Gallery at MCCC. Students from both campuses are invited to spend an evening viewing the artwork of esteemed KU professors and have the opportunity to speak more in-depth with them about their work and the art department as a whole.

The exhibition provides a multitude of opportunities for all involved, with KU professors exhibiting their work at another university, MCCC students perhaps engaging both with KU faculty and students and KU students attending the reception having the chance to speak on their own experiences here.

The exhibition itself remains open to the public until Nov. 8, so there is still plenty of time to go view the faculty artwork. MCCC’s Fine Arts Gallery is open Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. and Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.