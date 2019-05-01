Firefly Bookstore celebrates Independent Bookstore Day

By Heather Gursky

Arts and Entertainment editor

On April 27, from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m, Firefly Bookstore had exclusive items and sales throughout the day. Coffee, tea and cookies were available to customers, as well.

The event, in previous years, has gained a strong response. “The publishers and authors support it with such unique items,” stated Rebecca Laincz, co-owner of the bookstore.

The exclusive items included a signed Bukowski vinyl, printed tote bags, a signed paperback of “The Girl Who Drank the Moon” by Kelly Barnhill and illustration professor Kevin McCloskey’s prints. McCloskey’s prints were free of purchase when buying children’s books.

Laincz stated the store had exclusive items in their past events, such as a limited edition “Welcome to Night Vale” vinyl record and Neil Gaiman limited edition coloring books.

The bookstore also had a table of signed books for sale. Such authors included were Charlie Higson, J.A. Jance, David Levithan and Michael Gear.

Around the store, specific books were marked 25 percent off. During this time, books were also buy-two-get-one-free.

Upon arrival, kids even received free goodie bags, which included coloring materials and games. Firefly’s board games and toys were also marked 25 percent off.

The store did not lack literary enthusiastic customers, and by the end of the day, the store had great success.