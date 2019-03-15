KU students share thoughts on winter storm policies

By Heather Bower

Staff Writer

Every year, KU faces inevitable snow storms and, sometimes, ice storms. It is the university’s job to make the appropriate decisions about canceling classes based on the severity of the storm for the safety of students, professors and staff members.

Three KU students were interviewed about the latest snow storm that occurred from Monday, Feb. 11, through Tuesday, Feb.12, giving the students a four-hour delay on Wednesday, Feb. 13.

“This snowstorm was well managed, in my opinion,” stated Mark Quinn, junior. “The closing on Tuesday was certainly called for, as well as the late start on Wednesday. Waiting till noon gave enough time for crews to get the roads to safe conditions so that people could make their commute, other than the people who were responsible for the steps outside of Beekey.”

The front steps of Beekey were reportedly covered in ice.

KU students received notification before 9:30 p.m. on Monday that the university would be closed Tuesday, Feb. 12, “due to severe winter weather.” KU students received notification around 5:30 a.m. that the university would be opening at noon on Wednesday, Feb. 12, “due to winter weather conditions.” Classes started at noon on this day.

First-year student Morgan Marion is satisfied with KU’s class cancellation procedures.

“KU does a good job with canceling classes,” said Marion. “Usually they send out an email by 5:30 a.m., which is nice.”

Junior Ella Sweet sees room for improvement.

“I’ve noticed that recently I get alerts from local news stations that the university is closed before I get the alerts from the university itself,” said Sweet. “I think the university will open on a delay, but the sidewalks will not be clean in certain parts of main campus before opening.”

Despite the need for improvements, Sweet believes KU has gotten better over the years with making appropriate calls for class cancellations at appropriate times.

“The way that KU announces their cancellations is fine with me,” said Quinn. “Being able to receive a text with the information of the closing or late start is very convenient. It helps me not have to constantly check the website for an update.”

Quinn commutes 45 minutes from Palmerton, Pa.

Marion stated she ends up missing a class because of the road conditions if classes are not canceled. Marion commutes up to an hour from Green Lane, Pa.

“When deciding to open on time or cancel, the university must remember what percentage of students are commuters as conditions may vary in their towns,” said Sweet.

Sweet commutes 25 minutes from the Village of Yellow House, Pa.

While Quinn believes this latest storm was well managed and thinks the storm in November of the 2018 semester was handled terribly.

“I don’t recall the exact date of it, but I remember going 25 mph on 78 and the turnpike because of how bad the road conditions were,” said Quinn. “I was sitting at home waiting and waiting for a text saying that afternoon classes were canceled; it never came so I drove out. Ironically, the text with the cancelation information came five minutes after I arrived at campus.”

Quinn reports driving home for two hours during this storm and hadn’t been that nervous to drive since the day he got his permit.