Car lands in twp. living room

By Kaylee Lindenmuth
A Reading woman escaped injury when her 2010 Mercury Milan landed in the living room of a Maxatawny Township home on Saturday, Oct. 27.

According to State Police in Reading, Uniqua Baly, 28, of Reading was traveling southbound on Route 222, Kutztown Road, east of Kutztown borough, when her vehicle crossed into the oncoming lane.

The vehicle drove off the roadway, struck an embankment, went airborne and crashed through the wall of a home at 15881 Kutztown Road.

Two residents of the home were reportedly injured, though their conditions and identities are not known.

