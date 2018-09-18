Annual Greek Day returns to DMZ

By Heather Gursky

Assistant A&E Editor

On Monday, August 27, the Greek council held their annual back-to-school bash. Here, freshmen and transfer students new to campus were introduced to another social outlet opportunity that they could be a part of.

Set up on the DMZ lawn outside of Beck Hall, there was plenty of room to fit a photo booth, a DJ set and a snow cone machine; due to the simmering heat, the snow cones became a popular item quickly.

Sororities such as Delta Zeta and Theta Phi Alpha and fraternities such as Lambda Chi Alpha and Alpha Chi Ro were among those participating in the big gathering.

Although this was a social event, the groups of the Greek life also raised money for causes and foundations and gave back to the community.

When asking individuals why they joined Greek life, Mia Nightingale said she “Wasn’t sure if Greek life was for [her]”. After doing further research, she “saw that Delta Phi Epsilon raised money for the CFF (Cystic Fibrosis Foundation) and ANAD (Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders) which are two foundations [she] held very close to [her] heart.”

Other students like Olivia Treese, a sister of Theta Phi Alpha, and new student Sacha Alvarado also said “they wanted to become a part of a sisterhood/a community of women.”

Community did not seem to be lacking on the DMZ lawn that day. While walking around, each group seemed to be conversing with each other in a bonded and comfortable manner.

Whether they have known each other for a couple months or a couple of years, Greek life seems to know how to bring people together.