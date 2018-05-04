Fashion: Not just for dads and tourists

By Maxine Ardelean

Staff Writer

Trends from previous decades always seem to make a return, but one of the latest ones may surprise people: fanny packs. Once mostly worn by tourists and parents, these fashion faux pas are making a return, and doing so in style, on campus.

Designer companies such as Gucci and Louis Vuitton have released their own designer fanny packs and some people say they are wearing them for a more easy-going, hands-free look.

“I think the trend made its return mainly because of its ‘quirkiness,’” says KU alum Jessica Lopresti. “I mean, we’re used to seeing these on tourists and lifeguards and now society has sort of turned that into a new trendy fashion piece.”

Fanny packs have returned to retail stores, college campuses, and are even seen on big name celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

It’s possible that the reason this trend has come back is for the retro look it gives, making people feel nostalgic and even giving off a hipster sort of vibe, and many say it’s a practical garment in our gadget-obsessed culture.

“They’re hands-free, and they’re, like, modern day stylish,” said Zoe Steckel, a KU senior.

The newest trend has been styled in many different ways. Before, in the 1980s and 1990s, fanny packs followed a rather basic design structure, all similar in style with a large and small component to them.

Now, fanny packs are seen styled in different shapes, such as stars and hearts, with different textures and some even with faux fur.

Fanny packs are being sold in stores such as American Eagle, Forever 21 and Target, and can be purchased online from sites like Amazon. They can even be found in luxury retail stores such as Louis Vuitton, Gucci and Fendi.

These designer fanny packs can cost anywhere from $600 to well over $1000, depending on the brand and size. Other packs can be bought in retail stores for as little as $20. The cheapest fanny pack options are offered on Amazon and eBay.

Designer brands aren’t just selling these fanny packs, but they’re debuting them in their runway shows. Models like Kendall Jenner and Cara Delevingne have been seen walking in shows with these bags around their hips.

Though some students love the trend, others aren’t sold. “I wouldn’t be caught wearing a fanny pack because it just reminds me of something my parents wore on vacations back in the day,” KU senior Susan Cooper said.