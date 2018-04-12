Alyssa Edwards hosts annual Allies Drag Show

By Heather Gursky

Assistant A&E Editor

There was a full audience in the main theatre of Schaeffer Auditorium on Thursday, April 5 waiting for the annual Allies Drag Show to start. While waiting for the show to begin, one student commented, “This is my third show I have attended. I am so excited to see what talent we will see tonight.” The crowd sat and talked about their excitement for the night’s events. The show began at 8 p.m. and ended at 10 p.m.

Once the show began, all eyes were on Alyssa Edwards (Justin Johnson). In 2012, Edwards was a contestant on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and has since become a huge sensation in the drag community, regularly posting videos to YouTube. As she walked on stage, her silver romper and metallic boots glowed in the lights, accompanied by big platinum blonde hair, hot pink elbow-length gloves and a black sparkly boa.

Kicking off the night was Edwards’ high-energy performance that included high kicks, splits and a ton of attitude as she danced to hit songs from Beyoncé and Nicki Minaj.

The show also hosted KU students, who did lip sync performances or dance routines that had the crowd up on their feet. During performances, audience members were allowed to run up to the stage and put donations in the designated buckets. All donations from the night were to go to the Valley Youth House.

Overall, the night was a huge success. Ella Luzzi, a KU student said, “I love how drag is a form of expression that really lets you be free.” From the opposite perspective Cara McLain, a performer in the night’s event, said, “The crowd had a great energy and they responded really well to my performance.”

Expression was welcomed on this night as people expressed who they are, why they performed in the night’s events, and who/ what inspired them to be part of the drag community.

One performer wore an Edward Scissorhands costume in honor of their father and another performed for her mother who had gone through health issues. The crowd accepted each performer’s expression of who they are and why they were there.