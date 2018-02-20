Review: “When We First Met”

By Gabrielle Smith

Arts & Entertainment Editor

On Feb. 9, Netflix released an original movie titled, “When We First Met,” starring Adam Devine and Alexandra Daddario. The movie starts off on Noah Ashby (Devine) attending the engagement party for the girl that he has secretly loved for the past three years, Avery Martin (Daddario).

He reminisces about the night they met Oct. 31, 2014, and the few hours they spent connecting at a college Halloween party, serenading her at the bar he works at and taking silly pictures in the bar’s old photo booth, only for her to friend-zone him at the end of the night when he attempts to kiss her.

He never finds out why or what he did to make her see him as just a friend. The next day she meets her future fiancé at a grocery store and they are together from that day forward, causing Noah to completely miss his chance of pursing her any further.

After getting too drunk at the engagement party, he is driven home by Avery’s best friend Carrie (Shelly Hennig) who he tricks into taking him to the same bar that he works at, so that he can continue drinking. As upset as he is, he goes into the same old photo booth and starts wishing that he could go back in time and re-meet Avery, having a second shot at getting her to see him as more than just a friend. The photo booth turns out to be a time machine as it snaps photos of Noah and then proceeds to take him back to the morning of Oct. 31, 2014.

After Noah wakes up, it takes him a couple of hours to realize that he is reliving that day and prepares to take a different approach to meeting Avery that night. His strategy is to reveal things that he already knows about her, in order to make her think that he is her perfect match. Unfortunately, he reveals too much and freaks out.

She calls him a stalker and wants nothing to do with him.

He wakes up back in 2017, the beginning of the day of Avery’s engagement party, believing that it is the day after and that his time travel was just a dream. He arrives at her house to apologize for being a drunken mess the day before, only for her to freak out from seeing him, claiming that he is the “stalker” from three years ago.

Noah realizes that the effects of his actions from time traveling change his future when he arrives back in the present. With the photo booth still remaining in the same bar, Noah gets to have more chances to keep going back in time and try to land the girl of his dreams.

“When We First Met” sounds like your classic rom-com, but this movie takes a different approach compared to others. Instead of focusing on the two main characters and figuring out how they end up together, the supporting characters strongly weigh into this story, making the storyline something that has rarely been seen before.

Everyone has thought about what might’ve happened if they could have a do-over at a certain moment in their lives. What really needs to be considered is whether or not everything in life happens for a reason.

If you’re looking for a new, funny love story with a nice twist to watch on a Friday night with your friends, significant other, or just by yourself, then this movie is definitely worth giving a shot.