Sports

Men’s basketball wins big game against Shippensburg in double-overtime

By on ( Leave a comment )

By Kyle Krajewski
Sports Editor

What a game.

The Golden Bears claimed a huge win in a rematch against Shippensburg with a score of 92-85. The game went into double-overtime after a KU buzzer-beater to tie the game after regulation, then a Shippensburg 3-pointer to tie the game in the first overtime. KU went on to outscore Shippensburg 16-9 in the final overtime and claim the well-deserved win.

Ethan Ridgeway scored a game-high 22 points as well as 11 assists and four rebounds. This adds up to 642 assists in his career, ranking him fifth all-time in PSAC history. His 1,200 points also puts him at 16th in KU program history.

Ridgeway was named the 2018 Lehigh Valley Small College Basketball Media Organization’s Pete Nevin’s Player of the Year, earning the honor over players from Cedar Crest, DeSales, East Stroudsburg, Moravian and Muhlenberg. He is the first recipient of the award from KU since Stephen Dennis won the award in 2010.

Moe Williams made an impact this game with his rebound and quick put-back at the end of regulation to tie the game. He also had his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Rafiq Marshall scored 17 points and a career-best six rebounds. Max Wagner had 14 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Lee added 11 points to the total and contributed to his record of 1,348 career points, putting him ninth in program history.

Ricky Hicks had nine points and tied a career-high with six rebounds, as well as making the most 3-pointers in his career with three. Hicks, along with Williams, Marshall and Lee, recorded career-high marks in minutes played this game.

KU returns to action Wednesday, Feb. 14 against Millersville at home at 7:30 p.m.

Categories: Sports, Uncategorized

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s