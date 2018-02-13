Men’s basketball wins big game against Shippensburg in double-overtime

By Kyle Krajewski

Sports Editor



What a game.

The Golden Bears claimed a huge win in a rematch against Shippensburg with a score of 92-85. The game went into double-overtime after a KU buzzer-beater to tie the game after regulation, then a Shippensburg 3-pointer to tie the game in the first overtime. KU went on to outscore Shippensburg 16-9 in the final overtime and claim the well-deserved win.

Ethan Ridgeway scored a game-high 22 points as well as 11 assists and four rebounds. This adds up to 642 assists in his career, ranking him fifth all-time in PSAC history. His 1,200 points also puts him at 16th in KU program history.

Ridgeway was named the 2018 Lehigh Valley Small College Basketball Media Organization’s Pete Nevin’s Player of the Year, earning the honor over players from Cedar Crest, DeSales, East Stroudsburg, Moravian and Muhlenberg. He is the first recipient of the award from KU since Stephen Dennis won the award in 2010.

Moe Williams made an impact this game with his rebound and quick put-back at the end of regulation to tie the game. He also had his third double-double of the season with 14 points and 13 rebounds.

Rafiq Marshall scored 17 points and a career-best six rebounds. Max Wagner had 14 points and seven rebounds. Anthony Lee added 11 points to the total and contributed to his record of 1,348 career points, putting him ninth in program history.

Ricky Hicks had nine points and tied a career-high with six rebounds, as well as making the most 3-pointers in his career with three. Hicks, along with Williams, Marshall and Lee, recorded career-high marks in minutes played this game.

KU returns to action Wednesday, Feb. 14 against Millersville at home at 7:30 p.m.